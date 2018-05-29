Mumbai: Fire breaks out in coach of Solapur Express at CST railway yard

No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Several fire engines have been rushed to the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a coach of a train parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway yard on Tuesday.

Several fire engines were rushed to the spot to put out the fire on a coach of the Solapur Express, which was parked at the yard.

“Fire has been doused off. Only one coach was damaged at the washing site of the CST yard. Officials are present at the site and an inquiry has been initiated. Local and long-distance train services will not be affected,” said Western Railway PRO.

According to reports, no passengers were on board the train and no casualties or injuries were reported.