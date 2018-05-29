The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 29, 2018 | Last Update : 11:33 AM IST

India, All India

Kerala man with symptoms of Nipah under observation in Goa hospital

PTI
Published : May 29, 2018, 9:53 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2018, 9:51 am IST

Blood samples of the patient were sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The natural host of the virus is believed to be fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family, Pteropus genus. (Photo: PTI)
 The natural host of the virus is believed to be fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family, Pteropus genus. (Photo: PTI)

Panaji: The state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has kept under observation a 20-year-old Kerala resident who was found having symptoms of the Nipah virus.

State health minister Vishwajit Rane said the man was under observation at GMCH, located near Panaji in North Goa district, and it was not yet confirmed if he was infected with the deadly virus.

Blood samples of the patient were sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, Rane said, adding that there was no need to panic. The patient’s identity was not disclosed by GMCH.

“The patient was travelling alone on a train from Kerala but took ill when he reached Thivim railway station in Goa on Monday morning,” Dr Utkarsh Betodkar, chief surveillance officer, Directorate of Health Services, told reporters.

He said that the patient was initially referred to the district hospital in Mapusa town from where he was admitted to GMCH. “The patient is not quarantined. He has been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure,” he said.

He said that there was no need to panic as it was not a confirmed case of Nipah. He also ruled out the need to notify authorities about the patient’s co-passengers.

Betodkar said that the results of the blood samples, which have been sent to Kerala, would be available by Tuesday evening. He added that the future course of action regarding the patient would be decided once the blood sample report arrives.

“No advisory has been issued by the state government about the virus,” he said.

The Goa government has formed a committee, headed by the state’s Health Secretary, to draw a protocol to deal with Nipah virus cases, if any, in the state.

The virus has so far claimed 14 lives in Kerala.

The outbreak of the Nipah virus infection, a newly emerging zoonosis that causes severe disease in both animals and humans, is suspected to be from an unused well at Perambra in Kerala’s Kozhikode district which was infested with bats.

The natural host of the virus is believed to be fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family, Pteropus genus.

So far there is no vaccine against the virus which was first identified in 1998 in Kampung Sungai Nipah, Malaysia.

Tags: goa medical college and hospital, nipah virus, national institute of virology, fruit bats, vaccine
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

MOST POPULAR

1

106-year-old spinster reveals secret to long life, no men

2

Here are do’s and don’ts of storing jewellery to make it last

3

6 jewellery pieces that you should be wearing this summer

4

'He thinks he is 9': Shah Rukh Khan has adorable wish for AbRam on his 5th birthday

5

Amazon Alexa sends recorded private conversation to another user

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VDW, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham