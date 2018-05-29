The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, May 29, 2018

India, All India

J&K: Sikh man’s video waking up Muslim neighbours for Sehri goes viral

PTI
Published : May 29, 2018, 9:14 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2018, 9:13 am IST

21-second video clip, showing man beating the drum to wake up his neighbours, is being widely shared on social media platforms in Srinagar.

This task is normally taken up by one of the Muslims from the locality but members from minority community doing it is rare but not new. (Photo: File | Representational)
 This task is normally taken up by one of the Muslims from the locality but members from minority community doing it is rare but not new. (Photo: File | Representational)

Srinagar: A video clip has gone viral in which an unidentified elderly Sikh man seems to have taken the responsibility of waking up his Muslim neighbours in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district for Sehri -- pre-dawn Ramzan meal.

The 21-second video clip, showing the man beating the drum to wake up his neighbours, is being widely shared on various social media platforms in Srinagar.

“Allah Rasool de pyaaro, jannat de talabgaro, utho roza rakho (The beloved of Allah and his messenger, the seekers of paradise, wake up to start your fast),” the unidentified Sikh man shouts.

Many of the netizens lauded the Sikh man, saying he embodied the communal harmony that has existed in Kashmir for centuries.

‘Seharkhwaan’ is the term used for the drum beaters who go around a locality to wake up its residents for the pre-dawn meal before start of dawn-to-dusk fast during Ramzan.

This task is normally taken up by one of the Muslims from the locality but members from minority community doing it is rare but not new.

Watch video here

Tags: video goes viral, sikh man wakes muslims, sehri, ramzan, social media
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

