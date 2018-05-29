The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 29, 2018 | Last Update : 11:32 AM IST

India, All India

Indian Army hints of opening cantonment roads across nation to public

PTI
Published : May 29, 2018, 10:22 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2018, 10:20 am IST

Army officers and their families have expressed strong objections to the move, flagging security concerns in reopening roads to civilians.

The army said the opening of cantonment roads is a 'deliberate, calibrated and monitored exercise'aimed at streamlining the process of assessing whether the roads should be shut to traffic when needed. (Photo: Indian Army | Twitter | @adgpi)
 The army said the opening of cantonment roads is a 'deliberate, calibrated and monitored exercise'aimed at streamlining the process of assessing whether the roads should be shut to traffic when needed. (Photo: Indian Army | Twitter | @adgpi)

New Delhi: Any decision on opening up cantonment roads across the country to the public will be taken based on feedback from local military authorities, the army said on Monday, amid concerns raised by officers and their families.

In a statement that indicated that the move was open to review, the army said the opening of cantonment roads is a "deliberate, calibrated and monitored exercise" aimed at streamlining the process of assessing whether the roads should be shut to traffic when needed.

"After giving due thought to the likely implications on the opening of roads, a considered decision was taken to open roads in military areas for one month and thereafter review the nature of traffic passing through these areas. The decision on opening or closure of roads will be taken after a feedback from Local Military Authorities (LMA) on whether roads can be opened for civil traffic, completely, selectively or as in the past," said the statement.

On Sunday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also indicated the government's readiness to review its recent decision to allow civilian access to all roads in military cantonments across the country.

Army officers and their families have reportedly expressed strong objections to the move, flagging security concerns in reopening roads in military cantonments to civilians.

A countrywide signature campaign has been launched by army wives against the government decision. They say they will meet the Defence Minister to urge her to cancel the move.

The army's statement said, "There seems to be some apprehension in the minds of military personnel and their families that the opening of roads may lead to a security situation or traffic congestion. A free hand has been given to the LMA (local military authorities) to close and control access to the cantonments when there is actionable intelligence input or in case of emergencies."

It promised a simpler procedure to address the needs of the public as well as the military establishment.

Tags: indian army, cantonment area, local military authorities, civil traffic, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

106-year-old spinster reveals secret to long life, no men

2

Here are do’s and don’ts of storing jewellery to make it last

3

6 jewellery pieces that you should be wearing this summer

4

'He thinks he is 9': Shah Rukh Khan has adorable wish for AbRam on his 5th birthday

5

Amazon Alexa sends recorded private conversation to another user

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

more

ALSO FROMLife

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

The Bun Festival which began as ritual for fishing communities to pray for safety became a showcase of traditional Chinese culture. Cheung Chau's Bun Festival, which draws thousands of locals and tourists alike is staged to mark the Eighth day of the Fourth Month, in the Chinese calendar which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. (Photos: AP)

In China Bun Festival celebrated to scare away evil spirits

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham