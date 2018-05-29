The Asian Age | News

‘Have no will to live’: Sunanda wrote to Tharoor before death

Published : May 29, 2018, 5:47 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2018, 5:45 am IST

According to prosecution sources, the charge sheet has mentioned that Pushkar was allegedly subjected to mental as well as physical cruelty.

Shashi Tharoor and Sunanda Pushkar (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: “I have no desire to live all I pray for is death,” wrote Sunanda Pushkar in an e-mail to her husband Shashi Tharoor nine days before she was found dead in a luxury hotel room, Delhi police told a city court on Monday.

The police also told the court that her death was due to poisoning and 27 tablets of Alprax were found in her room but it was not clear how many pills she had consumed.

Sunanda’s mail and messages on social media have been taken as a “dying declaration”, Delhi Police told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, who on Monday reserved for June 5 its order on whether to summon Tharoor as an accused in the case.

The Delhi police had on May 14 accused MP from Thiruvananthapuram, of abetting Pushkar’s suicide and urged the court that he should be summoned as an accused in the four-and-half year-old case, claiming there was sufficient evidence against him. In a nearly 3,000-page charge sheet, the police has named Mr Tharoor as the only accused while  alleging that he had subjected his wife to cruelty.

The couple’s domestic servant, Narayan Singh, has been named one of the key witnesses in the case. Pushkar was found dead in the suite of a luxury hotel in south Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

The  Congress leader has been charged under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Under section 498A, the maximum punishment is up to three years of imprisonment, while jail term up to 10 years is prescribed under section 306.

The charge sheet, which includes several annexures including medical reports, said that Pushkar died within four years of her marriage with Tharoor. The couple had entered the wedlock on August 22, 2010.

The suite of the South Delhi hotel, where Pushkar had died, was sealed by the police on the night of her death for investigation. An FIR was registered by Delhi Police on January 1, 2015 against unknown persons under IPC section 302 (murder).

According to prosecution sources, the charge sheet has mentioned that Pushkar was allegedly subjected to mental as well as physical cruelty. Tharoor has not been arrested in the case.

The special investigation team (SIT) on April 20 had told the apex court that a draft final report has been prepared after conducting “thorough professional and scientific investigations” in the case relating to the death of Congress MP’s wife. The Delhi high court had last year dismissed BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s plea seeking court-monitored SIT probe into the death of Pushkar, terming his PIL as a “textbook example of a political interest litigation”, instead of public interest litigation or a PIL.

Later, Swamy had moved the Supreme Court against the High Court order. The top court had then asked him to satisfy it on the question of maintainability of his plea.

Tags: sunanda pushkar case, delhi police, shashi tharoor
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

