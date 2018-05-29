The Asian Age | News

Harley rider, man who hit him both still missing 24 hours after accident

PTI
Published : May 29, 2018, 1:37 pm IST
Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for those involved in the accident.

Police have not been able to trace either the motorcycle rider or the driver of the Toyota Etios car. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: A motorcyclist who was hit by a car on the DND flyway while riding his Harley Davidson bike, has been missing for more than 24 hours, police said on Tuesday.

The man's Harley Davidson bike and a Toyota Etios car were found on the spot, they said. Police have not been able to trace either the motorcycle rider or the driver of the Toyota Etios car. 

Police said that it has been more than 24 hours, but no clue was found.

No information about the injured has been received from any hospital, they said.

A search, with the help of local divers and a team of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF, was carried out on the Yamuna river, but no clue was found.

Anshuman Puri, a resident of Sarita Vihar is the registered owner of the bike, but his house has been found locked. His neighbours told police that he lived alone, police said.

Bhappa Singh, a resident of Qutub Vihar, Goyala Dairy is the registered owner of the car. His house was also found locked. The neighbours stated that he is living in Canada and his daughter and son-in-law used to drive his car, they added.

Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for those involved in the accident.

