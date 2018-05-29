The Asian Age | News

CBSE declares Class 10 results, four students score 499 out of 500

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 29, 2018, 1:35 pm IST
Updated : May 29, 2018, 2:20 pm IST

Students can check their result on the official websites of the board: www.cbse.nic.in and www.cbseresults.nic.in

Around 28 lakh students registered to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations this year. (Photo: File)
 Around 28 lakh students registered to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations this year. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: CBSE declared Class 10 results on Tuesday.

Students can check their result on the official websites of the board: www.cbse.nic.in and www.cbseresults.nic.in

Students will also be able to check their result on Google by searching for CBSE Class 10 result. They will have to fill in the required details to login and check their results.

Prakhar Mittal from Gurugram, Rimzhim Agrawal from Bijnor, Nandni Garg from Shamli and Sreelakshmi G from Cochin, all scored 499 marks out of 500 to top CBSE Class 10th examination.

The overall pass percentage for Class 10 Board exams is 86.70 per cent. Girls did better than boys with pass percentage of 88.67 as opposed to 85.32. 

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Congratulations to those who have succeeded. Those students who've got compartment should prepare again and I am sure they will do well." 

Around 28 lakh students registered to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations this year.

More than 16,38,420 candidates registered for the Class 10 exam conducted at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres abroad.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10 exam results 2018:

1. Visit the official websites of CBSE - cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link for result 2018

3. Enter the required details correctly

4. Click on submit

5. Result will be displayed on screen

6. Take a printout of the result

