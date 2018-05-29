The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 29, 2018 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

India, All India

Banks have given Rs 6 lakh Cr Mudra loans to 12 Cr beneficiaries: PM Modi

PTI
Published : May 29, 2018, 11:51 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2018, 12:02 pm IST

Modi said 74 per cent, or 9 crore, borrowers are women and 55 per cent belong to the SC/ST and OBC category.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was launched by the Prime Minister on April 8, 2015, for providing loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was launched by the Prime Minister on April 8, 2015, for providing loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: As part of government’s scheme of funding the unfunded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday banks and financial institutions have given Rs 6 lakh crore to 12 crore beneficiaries.

“Out of the 12 crore beneficiaries, 28 per cent or 3.25 crore are first-time entrepreneurs,” he said in his interaction with beneficiaries of this scheme.

He also said 74 per cent, or 9 crore, borrowers are women and 55 per cent belong to the SC/ST and OBC category.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was launched by the Prime Minister on April 8, 2015, for providing loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises.

Tags: narendra modi, sc/st category, pradhan mantri mudra yojana
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Before debut in Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor turns receptionist; Katrina Kaif has proof

2

106-year-old spinster reveals secret to long life, no men

3

Here are do’s and don’ts of storing jewellery to make it last

4

6 jewellery pieces that you should be wearing this summer

5

'He thinks he is 9': Shah Rukh Khan has adorable wish for AbRam on his 5th birthday

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VDW, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham