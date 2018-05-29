The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 29, 2018 | Last Update : 09:23 AM IST

India, All India

Anti-Sterlite protests: FIR reveals who ordered firing on Tuticorin protestors

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 29, 2018, 9:18 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2018, 9:16 am IST

An FIR filed in the case has now revealed the officer's name who gave a green signal to carry out the firing which killed 13.

Section 144 which was imposed last week was lifted off on Sunday and the Sterlite’s copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi was permanently shut down on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
  Section 144 which was imposed last week was lifted off on Sunday and the Sterlite’s copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi was permanently shut down on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Tuticorin: As Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin limps back to normalcy after the deadly anti-Sterlite protests killed 13 last week, an FIR filed in the case has now revealed the officer's name who gave a green signal to the police force to carry out the firing. 

According to news reports, an administrative officer named P Sekhar ordered the firing against a large crowd who were protesting and had threatened to set the Sterlite employees quarter and the Collectorate on fire. 

The FIR states Sekhar as a junior officer in the Revenue Department.

The lathi-charge and firing were issued by the administrative officer after protestors paid no heed to the microphone warning issued and continued to vandalise public property and were allegedly carrying petrol bombs.  

The police had also earlier stated that they were forced to open firing because the protestors refused to back off. 

According to an NDTV report, the locals in the area contested the claims in the FIR. Not only was any microphone warning not given, the police did not even use rubber bullets in the beginning, as rules require, they said on condition of anonymity. 

DMK chief MK Stalin in a series of tweets had also questioned as to who had ordered the police firing and why were not other means used to avoid fatal injuries. 

As videos on social media emerged in the days that followed the firing, a video released by news agency ANI, showed a policeman crawling the length of the bus and taking his position. Soon after a voice from the background made a shocking statement: "At least one should die".

A few seconds after the voice, the policeman fires his first shot.

Section 144 which was imposed last week was lifted off on Sunday and the Sterlite’s copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi was permanently shut down on Monday. 

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that the decision to permanently close down the plant was taken “respecting the sentiment of people” and appealed to the residents to cooperate with the government and ensure normalcy completely returned in the southern coastal district.

Tags: tuticorin protests, anti-sterlite protest, thoothukudi, tuticorin, tamil nadu police
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Tuticorin

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are do’s and don’ts of storing jewellery to make it last

2

6 jewellery pieces that you should be wearing this summer

3

'He thinks he is 9': Shah Rukh Khan has adorable wish for AbRam on his 5th birthday

4

Amazon Alexa sends recorded private conversation to another user

5

Bizarre: Half human-half chicken embryos created in lab

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

The Bun Festival which began as ritual for fishing communities to pray for safety became a showcase of traditional Chinese culture. Cheung Chau's Bun Festival, which draws thousands of locals and tourists alike is staged to mark the Eighth day of the Fourth Month, in the Chinese calendar which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. (Photos: AP)

In China Bun Festival celebrated to scare away evil spirits

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham