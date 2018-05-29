The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, May 29, 2018

India, All India

Anti-Sterlite protest: Tamil Nadu DGP transfers police firing case to CB-CID

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 29, 2018, 10:07 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2018, 10:05 am IST

The decision was ordered by Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran and announced on Tuesday.

Sterlite’s copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi was permanently shut down on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Sterlite’s copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi was permanently shut down on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Tuticorin: The anti-Sterlite case which led to deadly protests and claimed 13 lives was transferred to the Crime Branch Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) on Tuesday. The decision was ordered by Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran and announced on Tuesday. 

Section 144 which was imposed last week was lifted off on Sunday and the Sterlite’s copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi was permanently shut down on Monday. 

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that the decision to permanently close down the plant was taken “respecting the sentiment of people”.

