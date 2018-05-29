Anti-Sterlite protest: Tamil Nadu DGP transfers police firing case to CB-CID

The decision was ordered by Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran and announced on Tuesday.

Sterlite’s copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi was permanently shut down on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

The anti-Sterlite case which led to deadly protests and claimed 13 lives was transferred to the Crime Branch Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) on Tuesday. The decision was ordered by Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran and announced on Tuesday.

Section 144 which was imposed last week was lifted off on Sunday and the Sterlite’s copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi was permanently shut down on Monday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that the decision to permanently close down the plant was taken “respecting the sentiment of people”.