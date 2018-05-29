The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 29, 2018 | Last Update : 01:58 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah, 5 ministers confer with RSS on programmes

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 29, 2018, 1:47 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2018, 1:45 am IST

The RSS leaders also met Union ministers Rajyavardhan Rathore, J.P. Nadda, Maneka Gandhi, Mahesh Sharma and Prakash Javadekar.

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Monday met senior RSS leaders — joint general secretary Krishna Gopal and senior Sangh leader Suresh Soni — along with party general secretaries Bhupendra Yadav and Ram Madhav. Five Union ministers and representatives of other Sangh Parivar affiliates also met the RSS leaders on the first day of the four-day coordination meeting to discuss and review various issues as the Narendra Modi government has completed four years in office. As part of the BJP’s exercise to highlight the Modi government’s record and achievements, Mr Shah will be meeting former Army Chief Gen. Dalbir Singh Suhag (Retd) and constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap on Tuesday as part of the “sampark for samarthan” (contact for support) to mark the fourth anniversary of the Modi government as it prepares for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The RSS leaders also met Union ministers Rajyavardhan Rathore, J.P. Nadda, Maneka Gandhi, Mahesh Sharma and Prakash Javadekar. BJP general secretary (orgaisation) Ramlal and vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe were also present at the meeting, which saw the RSS leaders reviewing the “seva karyas” (people-centric programmes) initiatied by the ministries held by the respective Union ministers.

The representatives of several RSS affiliates, including the Seva Bharti, Arogya Bharti, Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, Vidya Bharti and Sanskar Bharti, also attended the meeting on Monday.

Tags: amit shah, modi government, rss
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are do’s and don’ts of storing jewellery to make it last

2

6 jewellery pieces that you should be wearing this summer

3

'He thinks he is 9': Shah Rukh Khan has adorable wish for AbRam on his 5th birthday

4

Amazon Alexa sends recorded private conversation to another user

5

Bizarre: Half human-half chicken embryos created in lab

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

The Bun Festival which began as ritual for fishing communities to pray for safety became a showcase of traditional Chinese culture. Cheung Chau's Bun Festival, which draws thousands of locals and tourists alike is staged to mark the Eighth day of the Fourth Month, in the Chinese calendar which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. (Photos: AP)

In China Bun Festival celebrated to scare away evil spirits

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham