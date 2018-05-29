Amit Shah, 5 ministers confer with RSS on programmes

The RSS leaders also met Union ministers Rajyavardhan Rathore, J.P. Nadda, Maneka Gandhi, Mahesh Sharma and Prakash Javadekar.

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Monday met senior RSS leaders — joint general secretary Krishna Gopal and senior Sangh leader Suresh Soni — along with party general secretaries Bhupendra Yadav and Ram Madhav. Five Union ministers and representatives of other Sangh Parivar affiliates also met the RSS leaders on the first day of the four-day coordination meeting to discuss and review various issues as the Narendra Modi government has completed four years in office. As part of the BJP’s exercise to highlight the Modi government’s record and achievements, Mr Shah will be meeting former Army Chief Gen. Dalbir Singh Suhag (Retd) and constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap on Tuesday as part of the “sampark for samarthan” (contact for support) to mark the fourth anniversary of the Modi government as it prepares for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The RSS leaders also met Union ministers Rajyavardhan Rathore, J.P. Nadda, Maneka Gandhi, Mahesh Sharma and Prakash Javadekar. BJP general secretary (orgaisation) Ramlal and vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe were also present at the meeting, which saw the RSS leaders reviewing the “seva karyas” (people-centric programmes) initiatied by the ministries held by the respective Union ministers.

The representatives of several RSS affiliates, including the Seva Bharti, Arogya Bharti, Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, Vidya Bharti and Sanskar Bharti, also attended the meeting on Monday.