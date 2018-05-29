30 killed in lightning and thunderstorm in parts of UP, Jharkhand

According to ANI, 12 people have died and 28 are injured due to thunderstorm in different parts of Jharkhand.

Respective district magistrates have been directed to undertake rescue works and ensure distribution of relief in 24 hours. (Photo: File | Representational)

Lucknow: Nine persons were killed and six others injured in incidents of thunderstorm and lightning in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

As many as five persons were killed and four others injured as lightning struck some parts of Unnao district on Monday night, Principal Secretary, Information, Avinish Awasthi said.

There are also reports of two persons each being killed in thunderstorm in Kanpur and Rae Bareli, he said.

Respective district magistrates have been directed to undertake rescue works and ensure distribution of relief in 24 hours, Awasthi added.

