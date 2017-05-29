The Asian Age | News

Proud that people of all faiths live in India, says Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 29, 2017, 2:53 am IST
The PM said all religions, faiths, ideologies or traditions offer the message of peace, unity and goodwill.

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Greeting people at the beginning of the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed confidence that the holy month would be helpful in further strengthening peace, unity and goodwill. The PM said all religions, faiths, ideologies or traditions offer the message of peace, unity and goodwill.

“Greetings on the start of Ramzan. May this holy month enhance the spirit of togetherness, peace and harmony across the world,” Mr Modi tweeted.

He also wished people on Ramzan during his “Mann ki Baat” monthly radio address on Sunday, and prayed that it would enhance the spirit of peace and harmony in the country that he said was “proud” to have people from all faiths and communities living in it. Hailing the fact that in

India, believers and atheists as well as “those believing in idol worship” and “those opposing idol worship” co-exist peacefully, the Prime Minister said ultimately, all religions, faiths, ideologies or traditions offer the message of peace, unity and goodwill. “We Indians are very lucky that our ancestors have created such a tradition that today India and its 1.25 billion people can take pride in the fact that people from all communities and faiths are available here,” he said.

Beginning his radio programme with Ramzan greetings, Mr Modi said: “I convey my hearty greetings to everyone in India and elsewhere in the world, specially the Muslim brethren, at the advent of the auspicious month of Ramzan.” He noted prayers, spirituality and charity are accorded the highest priority during the month of fasting.

The Prime Minister said India has adapted to the myriad kinds of ideologies, different ways of worshipping and all types of traditions, and had truly imbibed the art of co-existential living.

