The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 29, 2017 | Last Update : 03:54 AM IST

India, All India

Presidential polls: BJP to consult allies after June 15

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 29, 2017, 2:42 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2017, 2:43 am IST

The BJP thinks the Opposition camp will lose if it fields its candidate as some non-NDA parties will support the NDA candidate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The BJP will start formal consultations with its allies and with the Opposition on the presidential polls, but only after June 15, when the third anniversary celebrations of the Narendra Modi government will be over. BJP president Amit Shah had earlier said his party will hold discussions “with everybody, including the Opposition parties” on the issue. The new President will be elected by July 25 and the ruling side is confident that the next President will be a nominee of the BJP-led NDA.

The BJP is of the view that the “so-called” Opposition unity over fielding a joint presidential candidate was “exposed” when only 17 parties attended the luncheon meeting hosted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

The Opposition parties want the government to build a consensus on the presidential candidate, else they will field their own candidate. Interestingly, the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party did not attend the Opposition gathering.

The BJP thinks the Opposition camp will lose if it fields its candidate as some non-NDA parties will support the NDA candidate.

The BJP, sources said, feels that with the DMK attending the meeting, its arch-rival and Tamil Nadu’s ruling party AIADMK will back the NDA candidate. Also, efforts to woo the Shiv Sena by the Opposition camp will “remain unsuccessful” and its ally will not “ditch” the NDA on the presidential candidate issue, said a senior BJP leader. The Sena had supported the UPA candidate in 2007 as well as in 2012.

After some non-NDA parties like Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana’s ruling TRS indicated their support to the NDA candidate, the BJP is confident that its candidate will be the next President of India.

Tags: narendra modi, amit shah, sonia gandhi, arvind kejriwal, naveen patnaik
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US: Burglar breaks into restaurant, then cooks himself sandwiches, fries

2

India's 1st under-river metro tunnel to be completed next week

3

Pigeon being used for drug trafficking caught in Kuwait

4

Crowdfunding page raises thousands to buy drinks for Manchester heroes

5

'Jumping jacks are a killer': SRK and Gauri celebrate AbRam's 4th birthday

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham