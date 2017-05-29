The Asian Age | News

P Chidambaram clarifies over FIPB charges, defends son Karti

ANI
Published : May 29, 2017, 3:43 pm IST
Updated : May 29, 2017, 3:57 pm IST

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karthi Chidambaram (Photo: PTI/File)
Chennai: Speaking strongly over the controversy surrounding his son Karti Chidambaram in connection with a money laundering case, former finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday said that his son had never met any officer connected with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), adding that the course of law will expose the mischief makers.

Chidambaram said he has asked his son to fully co-operate with the investigation and he would do so.

"I can say with absolute certainty that Karti Chidambaram had never met any officer connected with the FIPB. Besides, he had no connection with the applicant company (INX Media/INX News)," Chidambaram said in a statement.

Speaking in connection with the allegation of granting of FIPB approval to INX media private Ltd, the former finance minister said it is a collective decision of six secretaries, adding that such an allegation was a despicable slur on the six secretaries of the government who constituted the FIPB at the relevant time.

"Anyone familiar with the working of the FIPB knows that no single officer can take a decision on any proposal. It is a collective decision of six Secretaries. Anyone who has worked with me knows that no one would dare to influence my decisions. I had never allowed any family member to speak to me or to any officer of my ministry on any official matter. It is therefore preposterous to suggest that a member of my family, with or without my knowledge, influenced, by corrupt or illegal means, the six Secretaries who constituted the FIPB," he said.

"As far as FIPB cases were concerned, I approved only those cases that were recommended by the FIPB and put up to me by Secretary, Economic Affairs," he added.

Categorically stating that the entire thing has spun to target him, the Congress leader said the FIR still does not name him.

Terming it as the 'most ridiculous allegation', Chidambaram said, "that the so-called gratification was a cheque for Rs 10 lakhs -- I repeat, a cheque for Rs 10 lakhs."

"The subject matter of the FIR is an approval granted by the FIPB. It is clear that I am the target, yet the FIR does not name me. The FIR alleges that there was a conspiracy involving public officials who were induced by corrupt and illegal means to grant the approval, yet the FIR does not name a single public official," he said.

Earlier on May 19, Enforcement Directorate (ED) slapped a money laundering case against Karti and others, taking cognizance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR against him.

Following the raid, Karti asserted that all charges against him are completely bogus and he will stand vindicated one day.

"Whatever I heard is only from the media. Nothing of substance. All charges on me are completely bogus and I will stand vindicated one day," Karti told the media.

However, CBI Joint Director Vineet Vinayak said the investigation is still underway and some important evidences such as hard disks, mails and documents have been recovered.

An FIR was lodged against Karti, Indrani Mukerjea, unknown officers of FIPB Unit of Ministry of Finance and others over alleged financial misappropriation over Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to Peter and Indrani's media company INX Media in 2008.

The charges include criminal conspiracy, cheating, taking gratification in order by corrupt or illegal means to influence public servant and criminal misconduct.

The case has been registered under section 120-B r/w, section 420, section 8 and section 13(2) r/w and 13 (1) (d) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

