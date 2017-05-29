The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 29, 2017 | Last Update : 12:59 PM IST

India, All India

Modi embarks on 4-nation tour; terror, economic cooperation on agenda

ANI
Published : May 29, 2017, 12:04 pm IST
Updated : May 29, 2017, 12:06 pm IST

In Germany, his first stop, Modi will take part in the 4th Indo-German Inter-governmental Consultations and meet Angela Merkel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a four-nation tour to Germany, Spain, Russia and France on Monday.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Gopal Baglay tweeted that the week-long visit of the Prime Minister would be one of vigorous and intense diplomacy.

The four-nation visit is expected to be focused on enhancing bilateral trade and commerce, economic cooperation and counter terrorism.

In Germany, Modi will take part in the 4th Indo-German Inter-governmental Consultations and meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel to strengthen bilateral relations.

He will also be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Spain in almost 30 years. There, he will meet the Spanish leadership and also interact with a group of CEOs who are reportedly interested in investing in India.

In Russia, the Prime Minister will attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and also have a summit interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This will be the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit.

In Paris, France, he will have bilateral talks with recently elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

Prior to his departure, the Prime Minister said that hoped that his visits to these four nations would open a new chapter in bilateral relations with India as well as further deepen strategic and economic partnerships.

Tags: narendra modi, four nation tour, germany
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak to make her Bollywood debut

2

Swedish satire The Square wins Palme d'Or at Cannes, Sofia Coppola awarded Best Director prize

3

US: Burglar breaks into restaurant, then cooks himself sandwiches, fries

4

India's 1st under-river metro tunnel to be completed next week

5

Pigeon being used for drug trafficking caught in Kuwait

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham