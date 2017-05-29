The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 29, 2017 | Last Update : 11:28 AM IST

India, All India

Is it right to sit silently when people pelt stones at Army, asks Venkaiah Naidu

ANI
Published : May 29, 2017, 11:12 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2017, 11:20 am IST

Army chief Rawat on Sunday applauded Major Gogoi, and said such 'innovative ways are required to counter the dirty war' in Kashmir.

Naidu questioned whether the people of the nation should sympathise with the security forces or with the stone-pelters. (Photo: DC)
 Naidu questioned whether the people of the nation should sympathise with the security forces or with the stone-pelters. (Photo: DC)

New Delhi: Without mincing words, Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Monday strongly supported Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's recent assertion on Kashmir.

Naidu questioned whether the people of the nation should sympathise with the security forces or with the stone-pelters.

"You also know who the stone-pelters are. Our neighbour (Pakistan) is providing funds to stone-pelters. They are funding the separatists as well. They are doing this in order to spread terrorism here. In order to improve the situation in Kashmir, what is necessary should be done. The same has been suggested by the Army Chief and I completely stand by his side," Naidu said.

"I fail to understand those supporting stone-pelters. Is it right to sit silently when people are pelting stones at the Army. Whom should the people sympathise with, the nation and Army or stone-pelters?" he added.

Army chief Rawat on Sunday applauded Major Gogoi, and said such "innovative ways are required to counter the dirty war" underway in Kashmir.

Indicating his firm approach to counter the insurgency, Gen Rawat said Army would take steps, which would break the clutches of militancy in South Kashmir.

Rawat added that the situation prevalent in Kashmir makes it mandatory for the Army to resort to tough measures.

Major Gogoi was in the spotlight after a video shot during the April 9 Srinagar Lok Sabha by-polls, posted on the social media, showed a man tied on the bonnet of an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam.

The video went viral and sparked a major controversy, with one faction condemning the Army's action while the other commended their ingenuity. 

Tags: m venkaiah naidu, bipin rawat, stone-pelters, human shield
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak to make her Bollywood debut

2

Swedish satire The Square wins Palme d'Or at Cannes, Sofia Coppola awarded Best Director prize

3

US: Burglar breaks into restaurant, then cooks himself sandwiches, fries

4

India's 1st under-river metro tunnel to be completed next week

5

Pigeon being used for drug trafficking caught in Kuwait

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham