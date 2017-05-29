Is it right to sit silently when people pelt stones at Army, asks Venkaiah Naidu

Army chief Rawat on Sunday applauded Major Gogoi, and said such 'innovative ways are required to counter the dirty war' in Kashmir.

New Delhi: Without mincing words, Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Monday strongly supported Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's recent assertion on Kashmir.

Naidu questioned whether the people of the nation should sympathise with the security forces or with the stone-pelters.

"You also know who the stone-pelters are. Our neighbour (Pakistan) is providing funds to stone-pelters. They are funding the separatists as well. They are doing this in order to spread terrorism here. In order to improve the situation in Kashmir, what is necessary should be done. The same has been suggested by the Army Chief and I completely stand by his side," Naidu said.

"I fail to understand those supporting stone-pelters. Is it right to sit silently when people are pelting stones at the Army. Whom should the people sympathise with, the nation and Army or stone-pelters?" he added.

Army chief Rawat on Sunday applauded Major Gogoi, and said such "innovative ways are required to counter the dirty war" underway in Kashmir.

Indicating his firm approach to counter the insurgency, Gen Rawat said Army would take steps, which would break the clutches of militancy in South Kashmir.

Rawat added that the situation prevalent in Kashmir makes it mandatory for the Army to resort to tough measures.

Major Gogoi was in the spotlight after a video shot during the April 9 Srinagar Lok Sabha by-polls, posted on the social media, showed a man tied on the bonnet of an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam.

The video went viral and sparked a major controversy, with one faction condemning the Army's action while the other commended their ingenuity.