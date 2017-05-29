The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 29, 2017 | Last Update : 08:33 PM IST

India, All India

Evidence of Pakistan funding Kashmiri separatists: NIA

ANI
Published : May 29, 2017, 7:37 pm IST
Updated : May 29, 2017, 7:37 pm IST

Sources said, the separatist leaders were summoned on Monday in the national capital over the same.

Earlier this month, the NIA had questioned them in the national capital for four consecutive days. (Representational Image)
 Earlier this month, the NIA had questioned them in the national capital for four consecutive days. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found strong evidence against Kashmiri separatists Farooq Ahmad Dar, Javed Ahmad Baba and Nayeem Khan, who have been alleged to have received funds from Pakistan-based terrorist groups to create tensions in the valley.

Sources said, the separatist leaders were summoned on Monday in the national capital over the same.

Earlier this month, the NIA had questioned them in the national capital for four consecutive days.

The NIA went to Srinagar to probe into the alleged funding by Pakistan for illegal activities in Kashmir.

The agency continued questioning the separatist leaders regarding their involvement in raising, collecting and transferring funds through Hawala and other channels for terror funding in Kashmir.

The agency has collected details of 13 accused who have been chargesheeted so far in the cases in the Valley in the recent past, pertaining to the damage caused to schools and public property as part of the larger conspiracy to perpetuate violence and chaos in Kashmir.

The development came after the Hurriyat Conference suspended Nayeem Khan from the organisation after he allegedly confessed to receiving money from Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for Kashmir unrest.

Khan was allegedly heard admitting in a TV sting operation that he had received money from Pakistan to create unrest in the Valley.

He, however, claimed that the sting operation was fake and doctored.

After the video surfaced, the NIA registered a preliminary probe against Khan, Tehreek-e- Hurriyat leader Gazi Javed Baba and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (R) chairman Farooq Ahmed Dar.

Tags: pakistan, kashmir separatist, nia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Footage of cobra swallowing plastic bottle goes viral

2

Teenager slammed for putting pet turtle in microwave

3

Video: Macron outdoes Trump's power grip in handshake

4

AlphaGo retires from Go, will assist scientists

5

Brazilian musicians arrange protest concert demanding new president

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham