The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 29, 2017 | Last Update : 05:31 PM IST

India, All India

CBI grants bail to all, including Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh, wife in DA case

ANI
Published : May 29, 2017, 4:16 pm IST
Updated : May 29, 2017, 4:16 pm IST

Singh has to furnish Rs. 1 lakh personal bond and surety of same amount and he cannot leave the country without the court's permission.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday granted bail to all accused including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife in the disproportionate assets matter.

Singh has to furnish Rs. 1 lakh personal bond and surety of same amount. He cannot leave the country without the court's permission.

He has to submit his passport. The next hearing in the matter is on July 27.

A Delhi Court earlier in the day had reserved its order on the bail plea of all the accused in the DA case, including Singh.

The CBI has opposed the bail plea of Singh.

Opposing the bail the CBI said, "Singh cannot be spared as he is the king of the state and is involved in such corrupt practices."

CBI counsel further said that the Virbhadra's medical issues are common for an old aged man and should not be considered.

Earlier on May 22, Singh and the other accused in the DA case, moved the special CBI court for bail.

The Special CBI Court issued a notice to the CBI to reply on the bail plea of all the accused including Virbhadra and his wife Pratibha.

Earlier on May 8, Virbhadra and other accused were summoned by the court in regard to the same case.

Pratibha Singh withdrew her plea, which had alleged that the CBI hadn't obtained permission from the state government to procure documents used to prepare the chargesheet.

Pratibha's counsel had earlier on April 24 argued whether witnesses and documents that were collected during the investigation could be part of the chargesheet and if the court could read them for the purpose of taking cognizance.

The counsel also moved an application seeking consideration of these terms, while also requesting not to take cognizance of the chargesheet.

A day after being booked by the CBI special court, the Chief Minister accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against him and asserted that all charges levied against him were fabricated. 

Tags: virbhadra singh, disproportionate assets case, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Macron outdoes Trump's power grip in handshake

2

AlphaGo retires from Go, will assist scientists

3

Brazilian musicians arrange protest concert demanding new president

4

Television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak to make her Bollywood debut

5

Swedish satire The Square wins Palme d'Or at Cannes, Sofia Coppola awarded Best Director prize

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Three-year-old Scout Penelope dresses up as popular women to help her grandmother in her fight with cancer in the past year. (Photo: Instagram/ScoutPenelope)

Girl dresses up as famous people to help grandma fight cancer

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham