The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 29, 2018 | Last Update : 09:32 AM IST

India, All India

Three Gurgaon docs suspended for negligence after woman delivers in ambulance

PTI
Published : Apr 29, 2018, 8:52 am IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2018, 8:51 am IST

According to the woman's husband, a senior doctor said that they did not have an ultrasound machine and there was time for her delivery.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, said Pradeep Sharma, the Principal Medical Officer at the civil hospital. (Photo: Represemtational)
 The incident occurred on Saturday night, said Pradeep Sharma, the Principal Medical Officer at the civil hospital. (Photo: Represemtational)

Gurgaon: A woman gave birth to a boy in an ambulance after doctors at the civil hospital in Gurgaon referred her to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital citing unavailability of an ultrasound machine, prompting the health department to suspend three doctors on charges of negligence.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, said Pradeep Sharma, the Principal Medical Officer at the civil hospital.

According to the woman's husband, senior doctor Alka Sharma told her there was time for delivery and that they did not have an ultrasound machine at the civil hospital.

"The doctors said they can't perform a caesarean surgery on an anaemic patient. They referred my wife to the Safdarjung Hospital even though she was in labour," the woman's husband, Nurruddin, said.

"My wife gave birth to a boy in an ambulance near the Sirhaul toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurgaon national highway," he said.

"Three doctors have been suspended on charges of negligence," Sharma said. The health department had taken suo moto cognisance of the incident, he said.

Tags: case of medical negligence, gurgaon civil hospital
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

MOST POPULAR

1

IPL 2018, CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma star in Mumbai Indians 8 wicket win vs CSK

2

Avengers Infinity War BO collection day 1: The superhero ensemble earns Rs 31.3 crore

3

Here’s everything we know about Prince Louis so far

4

7 striking facts: The money tech companies are making

5

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

more

Editors' Picks

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham