The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 29, 2018 | Last Update : 12:39 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi's mega Delhi rally today, to attack BJP over 'fake' promises

PTI
Published : Apr 29, 2018, 11:33 am IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2018, 11:33 am IST

Gandhi would seek to give voice to public anger over misgovernance, corruption, unemployment and other issues.

The rally is expected to be addressed by top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and others. (Photo: File)
 The rally is expected to be addressed by top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and others. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally, his first in the national capital since assuming the top party post, at the Ramlila Ground on Sunday.

At the national-level "Jan Akrosh Rally" which comes ahead of the crucial Karnataka elections on May 12, Gandhi is expected to attack the BJP government at the Centre over its "unfulfilled promises and divisive politics".

Gandhi would seek to give voice to public anger over misgovernance, corruption, unemployment, economic situation, crimes against women, attacks on Dalits and the Judiciary, and social unrest.

The rally is expected to be addressed by top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and others.

A day ahead of the rally, Gandhi tweeted in Hindi saying that in the four years of the Modi government, the youth haven't got jobs, women haven't got security, farmers failed to get a fair price for their crops, and Dalits and minorities their rights.

He appealed to people to join the rally to express their discontent and anger.

"There is anger among all sections of society, the poor, the elderly, the youth, farmers, women. Hence, the name Jan Akrosh Rally', AICC General Secretary Ashok Gehlot told reporters.

He said Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh would address Congress leaders and urge them to unite to oust the BJP, "which is causing social unrest and dividing society".

Congress's communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala said a clarion call would be given to root out the BJP from Karnataka.

The rally would ensure a "decisive victory for the Congress in the ensuing assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and many others. It will culminate in uprooting the misrule of Modi ji in 2019."

"The battle will start tomorrow. A new revolution will start tomorrow. To fight for people, Congress leaders and workers will fan out in every nook and corner of the country to spread this message," he said.

Surjewala said Congress's state presidents, CLP leaders, chief ministers, former chief ministers, MPs, and MLAs would be in attendance at the rally.

"It will be a historical day for the nation. A new era will begin for transforming politics in India," he said.

Surjewala said the entire India is outraged over "corruption, bank scams, Rafale scams, rampant unemployment... the way businesses are going down by the day. There is hatred all around under Modi ji's rule. People are angry over atrocities against Dalits, tribals, and backward people. The judiciary is under attack," he said.

The Congress said that four years ago, PM Modi led an entire nation into believing that he would change the face of India, but did nothing except furthering a hidden agenda .

"Four years ago, people believed you. Now, they see through your lies. Your silence is also an answer which the nation has heard and rejected. But this anger has now been channelized," the Congress said in an article on its website.

Tags: jan akrosh rally, rahul gandhi, rally, bjp, dalits, sonia gandhi, manmohan singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

IPL 2018, CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma star in Mumbai Indians 8 wicket win vs CSK

2

Avengers Infinity War BO collection day 1: The superhero ensemble earns Rs 31.3 crore

3

Here’s everything we know about Prince Louis so far

4

7 striking facts: The money tech companies are making

5

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

more

Editors' Picks

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham