Madhya Pradesh governor’s vote tips to BJP sparks furore

Congress leaders are planning to write to Rashtrapati Bhavan about her conduct and demand suitable action.

Bhopal: A video showing Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel giving tips to BJP leaders to get votes has gone viral, triggering a political row here on Saturday.

In the video, taken by a cell phone camera during her recent visit to Chitrakoot in Satna district, Ms Patel is heard telling local BJP leaders, including Satna mayor Mamata Pandey, “Adopt needy and malnourished children… You will secure votes only when you adopt needy and malnourished children”.

The Opposition Congress has accused Ms Patel of misusing her constitutional post to further the electoral cause of the ruling BJP in MP, where Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

Congress leaders are planning to write to Rashtrapati Bhavan about her conduct and demand suitable action.

“The governor is misusing her constitutional position to further the interest of BJP ahead of Assembly elections in MP, slated to be held in November this year”, MP Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedy said.

Another Congress leader, taking strong exception to her comments, said, “The governor has lowered the dignity of her constitutional post by giving tips to get votes to BJP leaders in public”.

AICC legal cell chairman and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha tweeted, “Governor of MP holds a constitutional position. She cannot be seen in public working for a party. The video is a sad commentary of governor’s partisanship. The President of India must take notice of Gov’s action”.

“Run a campaign, ask others (to adopt the malnourished children)”, the governor is heard telling BJP leaders during her visit to Chitrakoot on Thursday, ahead of President Ramnath Kovind’s two-day visit to the BJP-ruled state.

Reacting to Ms Pandey’s reply, that they have already adopted many malnourished children from anganwadis (child care centres), Ms Patel says, “Vote aise nahin milenge (votes do not come this way). Go to villages, sit with them and show some care. Unke ghar pe jaake baithoge, haath pheraoge, tabhi votes milenge... Only then Narendra Bhai’s (PM Narendra Modi) dream for 2022 will be fulfilled.”

To the officers standing around, she says, “Aapko toh vote lena nahi, humein to vote lena hai (You do not need votes, but we do)”.

PM Modi has set himself the challenge of establishing “New India” by 2022 — a nation where, he has promised, the poor shall have pucca houses, access to electricity, healthcare, sanitation and education, farmers’ incomes shall double, there will be ample opportunities for the youth and women, and India would be free of scourges such as communalism, casteism and terrorism.