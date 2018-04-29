Indian Navy plane develops snag, crash-lands on test flight in Russia

The aircraft which was in Russia for Overhaul and Mid Life Upgradation, is being assessed for the extent of damage.

According to Russian media, the plane with seven people onboard. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

New Delhi: An Indian Navy plane, IL-38, which was on a test flight in Russia made an emergency landing on Saturday.

According to Russian media, the plane with seven people onboard -- four pilots and three technical specialists crash-landed at Zhukovsky Airfield outside Moscow after a chassis failure.

The Indian Navy said that no crew was onboard during sortie. However, the Navy said the aircraft was on initial test flight with Russian crew.

The aircraft which was in Russia for Overhaul and Mid Life Upgradation, is being assessed for the extent of damage.

Russia has been one of India’s key suppliers of arms and ammunition.