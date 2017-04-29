The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Apr 29, 2017 | Last Update : 09:00 PM IST

India, All India

Yogi gives new meaning to EVM, says it stands for 'Every Vote Modi'

ANI
Published : Apr 29, 2017, 7:43 pm IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2017, 7:38 pm IST

Yogi Adityanath also stated that the state government would provide electricity to the district headquarters 24 hours a day.

Taking a jibe at all the ministers who objected on the red beacon ban, Adityanath stated that whoever doesn't respect the law could leave Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
 Taking a jibe at all the ministers who objected on the red beacon ban, Adityanath stated that whoever doesn't respect the law could leave Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Seemingly impressed with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) performance in the recently-concluded Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday gave a new connotation to the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and asserted that the MCD polls proved that it stood for 'Every Vote Modi'.

"The citizens of Delhi in the recent MCD polls have proved that EVM stands for 'Every Vote Modi'," said Yogi Adityanath, addressing party workers in Gorakhpur.

Further taking a jibe at all the ministers who objected on the red beacon ban, Adityanath stated that whoever doesn't respect the law could leave Uttar Pradesh.

"We had urged earlier too that people who do not respect the law can leave Uttar Pradesh. There has been a transformation in the law and order situation in the State and this will continue in future too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put a full stop to the VVIP culture in the country and everyone should respect that and abide by it," Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath also stated that the state government would provide electricity to the district headquarters 24 hours a day.

He said that the party workers would cooperate for the change, which would be visible everywhere.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Adityanath laid the foundation for several schemes.

This is Yogi's second tour to Gorakhpur since he became the Chief Minister. 

Tags: mcd polls, yogi adityanath, electronic voting machine, red beacon ban

