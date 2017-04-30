The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Apr 29, 2017

India, All India

Digvijaya Singh removed as Congress' general secretary in Goa, Karnataka

ANI
Published : Apr 29, 2017, 8:55 pm IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2017, 8:50 pm IST

A. Chella Kumar has been made in-charge of Congress matters in Goa, replacing veteran leader Digvijaya Singh.

 Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress party president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday replaced office bearers in charge of party units in Goa and Karnataka.

A statement issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Janardhan Dwivedi, it was announced that A Chella Kumar has been made in-charge of Congress matters in Goa, replacing veteran leader Digvijaya Singh.

It was also announced that Amit Deshmukh has been appointed as the Secretary, AICC in the state.

In Karnataka, K C Venugopal has been made General Secretary in charge of Congress party affairs. He will be assisted by four AICC secretaries namely Manickam Tagore, PC Vishnunadh, Madhu Yashki Goud and Dr. Sake Sailjanath. 

