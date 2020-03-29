Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 | Last Update : 12:27 PM IST

India, All India

Telangana creates app to monitor Covid19 outbreak in the state

THE ASIAN AGE. | ADITYA CHUNDURU
Published : Mar 29, 2020, 10:09 am IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2020, 10:09 am IST

The IT department made a demo of the app to health department officials and other top brass of the government

Representational image
 Representational image

Hyderabad: The state IT department has created an integrated platform that will help the general public and officials monitor the Covid-19 situation. It will allow citizens to trace possible contacts with known positive patients and perform self-assessment based in WHO guidelines. It will also give them all updates released by the state government on the subject.

A demo of the application was made to health department officials and other top brass of the government. The IT department, according to officials, handed over the platform to the health department on Saturday.

The committee which designed the platform was headed by the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH). Other members included those from T-HUB and IIIT Hyderabad.

As many as 25 IT solutions were considered before arriving at the final design. Through the platform, citizens’ location, contact and demographic data would be collected by the government. This data would, if the need arises, be used to restrict movement of citizens using e-license/e-passes within the state.  It would give citizens information on red zones, government orders, a location-specific number of cases (confirmed, deaths and recovered cases).

Apart from citizen-centric services, the platform will have two additional for officials. Using an application, they will be able to report Covid-19 cases, report people for quarantining and notify SOPs for hospitals.

The platform will have special modules available only to senior officials. They will get an overview of occupancy of hospitals, quarantine centres for resource allocations. They will get a forecast of potential hot spots in the state. They will also have information on the availability of medical facilities such as ventilators, emergency wards. They will be able to monitor the work of rapid response teams (RRT) across the state.

Tags: covid-19 india, coronavirus outbreak, covid-19 telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his thoughts on his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' (PTI file)

Lockdown only way out to fight coronavirus: Modi in Mann ki Baat

Indian Oil Corp. (Image- AFP)

No shortage of LPG cylinders, enough stock of petrol, diesel during lockdown: IOC

Representational Image. (AFP)

Foreign returnees told to submit selfie, health details online

Joint report prepared by experts in the health, management, logistics and finance sectors favoured another lockdown in May as there are chances of a second peak in Covid-19 cases. (AFP)

Panel recommends Lockdown 2.0

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham