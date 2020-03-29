Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 | Last Update : 12:27 PM IST

India, All India

Foreign returnees told to submit selfie, health details online

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 29, 2020, 11:08 am IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2020, 11:08 am IST

Citizens raise privacy concerns as hyperlinks do not demand authentication to access the data

Representational Image. (AFP)
 Representational Image. (AFP)

Hyderabad: Over the past week, the state government has been sending messages with website links to people who have entered the country after March 15, asking them to enter their name, address and country of travel. The website also requires the people to submit a selfie.

The message asks the persons to upload their symptoms and pre-existing health conditions everyday.

The website service is being provided to the government by IIT-Hyderabad.

Some users who got these messages said they were not sure of the safety of their data.

Sai (name changed), who had recently returned from Japan and received the message, said, “Each of us gets a unique hyperlink in the text message. This hyperlink does not need any authentication for users to access the portal. All you need to do is click on it to reach my account on the portal.”

Hence, anyone with the particular link can access Sai’s address and other health details regularly. The users are also wary of submitting their photographs to the link.

IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the website is an essential tool for officials to track people who had returned from abroad. He said the website service was similar to the one being used to disburse pensions using facial recognition in the state.

“The pension app performs facial recognition to authenticate the user. In this case, the website only wants to see the user is uploading or taking a real selfie. This allows us to be sure of its authenticity,” he said.

Tags: jayesh ranjan, foreign returnees, covid-19, coronavirus, online details, selfie
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his thoughts on his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' (PTI file)

Lockdown only way out to fight coronavirus: Modi in Mann ki Baat

Indian Oil Corp. (Image- AFP)

No shortage of LPG cylinders, enough stock of petrol, diesel during lockdown: IOC

Joint report prepared by experts in the health, management, logistics and finance sectors favoured another lockdown in May as there are chances of a second peak in Covid-19 cases. (AFP)

Panel recommends Lockdown 2.0

Representational image

Telangana creates app to monitor Covid19 outbreak in the state

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham