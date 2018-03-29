Retweet us now, Cong tells Sushma Swaraj in new poll after big fail

Congress on Thursday tweeted another poll - just to make things 'explicitly clear' - and challenged Sushma Swaraj to retweet its post again.

Congress has been targeting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj since March 20 after she confirmed in the Parliament that all the 39 Indian hostages in Iraq's Mosul had been killed by the ISIS. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: The Congress's Twitter poll against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj backfired spectacularly with over 76 per cent voting "No" to the Opposition party's poll question: whether the death of 39 Indians in Iraq was her biggest failure as Foreign Minister.

The foreign affairs minister re-tweeted the Congress poll that reflected her victory.

Undeterred, the Congress on Thursday tweeted another poll - just to make things "explicitly clear" - and challenged Sushma Swaraj to retweet its post again.

Which of these two is Sushma Swaraj's biggest failure? #IndiaSpeaks — Congress (@INCIndia) March 28, 2018

The new tweet gives respondents two options to choose from -- the killing of Indians in Iraq or the "unresolved" Doklam dispute. "No" is not an option in this one. So far, there are over 11,400 votes. And many of the respondents have taken fresh shots at the Congress.

The foreign minister declared, recently in parliament that the Indian workers, missing since 2014, had been confirmed dead after DNA tests on remains underneath a mound in Iraq's Mosul.

The Congress accused her of misleading the house and the families of the workers earlier, when she assured that the workers were safe until evidence otherwise. The party also decided to push a motion for breach of privilege.