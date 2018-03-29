The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 29, 2018 | Last Update : 11:12 AM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan: Self-styled godman arrested in sexual assault, suicide case

PTI
Published : Mar 29, 2018, 10:15 am IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2018, 10:14 am IST

The accused, famously known as Jagdamba baba, in name of 'deeksha' would terrify youths, indulge into sexual activities and torture them.

38-year-old Jhala was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into a case under sections 306 and 354 of the IPC for abetment of suicide lodged against him earlier this month, Jhalawar DSP Chagan Singh said. (Photo: PTI | Representational Image)
 38-year-old Jhala was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into a case under sections 306 and 354 of the IPC for abetment of suicide lodged against him earlier this month, Jhalawar DSP Chagan Singh said. (Photo: PTI | Representational Image)

Kota (Rajasthan): Kuldeep Singh Jhala, who called himself an incarnation of goddess Shakti and Jagdamba, was arrested on charges of sexual assault of teenage boys and alleged involvement in abetting a 20-year-old youth to commit suicide last month, police said.

According to the police, the accused person, famously known as Jagdamba baba, in the name of 'deeksha' would terrify youths, indulge into sexual activities and later torture them.

38-year-old Jhala was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into a case under sections 306 and 354 of the IPC for abetment of suicide lodged against him earlier this month, Jhalawar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chagan Singh said.

The officer said father of a 20-year-old deceased youth, identified as Yuvraj Singh, who committed suicide on February 19 this year, lodged a case of abetment of suicide against the accused Baba on March 1.

As per the complaint filed by the victim's father, Yuvraj was set to be engaged with a girl from Ujjain, but when the accused Baba got to know about the proposed engagement he threatened him to not get married and started torturing him.

"Depressed and puzzled by the torture and harassment, the youth ended his life on Feb 19 by hanging himself to the ceiling fan at his home," the DSP said.

Police said they have recorded statements of about five to seven youths, who also have confessed of them being subjected to vulgar activities and sexual harassment in the name of deeksha and later engaging them with vulgar mobile chats.

However, any sexual involvement with women has not been traced so far, they said.

The accused, who had over 700 followers, has been involved into hypocrite religious activities at his home, and would once in a year during Navratra dress up as a woman with makeup and lead a grand procession through the city, the DSP said.

Tags: kuldeep singh jhala, sexual assault, jagdamba baba, torture, harassment
Location: India, Rajasthan, Kota

MOST POPULAR

1

Is Ben Affleck in a 'committed relationship' with Lindsay Shookus?

2

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

3

Farhan Akhtar denies playing cop opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

4

James Webb space telescope launch delayed to 2020

5

Breaking barriers: Bride rides horse as wedding ritual in Rajasthan

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Next generation of fake news will be empowered by Artificial Intelligence and be far more sophisticated, and even more disastrous.

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

Scrutiny of Facebook has intensified following reports that it failed to prevent the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica from amassing personal information about millions of users - possibly used to aid Donald Trump's campaign - and that the social network has been collecting Android users' phone call and text message histories without notice.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be able to boldly fix Facebook crisis?

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

Arizona had been a key hub for Uber, with about half of the company’s 200 self-driving cars and a staff of hundreds.

Uber tests suspended, Mobileye calls for revalidation

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa came together at the trailer launch of their forthcoming horror comedy film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. Check out the exclusive pictures from last night event here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nanu Ki Jaanu: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa launch trailer of their film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Salman Khan and a host of celebrities put an entertaining show for fans at the ‘Da-Bangg’ concert held in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Salman romances Katrina, Sonakshi as they enthrall Pune with 'Da-Bangg'

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham