Black chicken, home-delivered, with Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Kadaknath’ app

PTI
Published : Mar 29, 2018, 8:47 am IST
The minister said Kadaknath breed is known for its taste and nourishment value, especially high percentage of protein. (Photo: KadaknathChicken | Facebook)
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has come up with a mobile application to market rare chicken breed - the "Kadaknath"- whose black meat is in high demand for its nutritious content and purported medicinal properties.

The "MP Kadaknath" mobile app aims to connect poultries that sale the breed with people from other parts of the country.

"Through this app, people can place orders for Kadaknath chicken from anywhere. Availability of Kadaknath chicken with the cooperative societies can also be seen on this app," Minister of State for Cooperatives Vishwas Sarang said.

He said the app would provide marketing platform to 430 members of 21 societies in Jhabua and Alirajpur districts and that more societies are being added to this platform.

The minister said Kadaknath breed is known for its taste and nourishment value, especially high percentage of protein.

"A Kadaknath chicken contains 25-27 per cent of protein in comparison with other breeds of chickens that contain 18 per cent protein. This breed is also known for its high iron content. The fat and cholesterol content is lower compared with other chicken," said the minister.

The app, developed by state Cooperative department, would be available on Google Playstore from Wednesday.

The Kadaknath is popular mainly for its adaptability, and the good-tasting black meat, which is believed to have medicinal properties.

Recently, the breed virtually became a bone of contention between Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh with both the states staking claim over its nativity.

Both the states had filed applications with the Geographical Indication Registry office in Chennai for the 'GI tag' for this black-winged chicken variety.

MP Animal Husbandry department's Additional Deputy Director Dr Bhagwan Manghnani had said that Madhya Pradesh was likely to get the GI tag for the black bird, mainly reared in Jhabua district.

"The Gramin Vikas Trust of Jhabua applied for the GI tag in 2012 on behalf of the tribal families involved in Kadaknath breeding," he said.

Dr Manghnani said the state-run hatcheries annually produce about 2.5 lakh chickens of the Kadaknath variety.

Madhya Pradesh set up the first poultry farm for this breed of chicken in 1978 in Jhabua, but Chhattisgarh excelled in its production in a shot span of time.

Srinivas Gogineni, chairman of Global Business Incubator Private Limited (GBIPL), a private firm, had said the bird was reared in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district in a unique way, and in a homely atmosphere.

GBIPL was roped in by Dantewada district administration for helping tribals in generating livelihood through a public-private partnership model.

