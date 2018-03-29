The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Mar 29, 2018

India, All India

Anna Hazare ends fast after meeting Maharashtra CM, agriculture min

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 29, 2018, 6:40 pm IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2018, 6:40 pm IST

Hazare was demanding setting up of Lokpal at the Centre, Lokayuktas in the states and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report.

Social activist Anna Hazare ended his fast following talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Social activist Anna Hazare ended his fast following talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Social activist Anna Hazare, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike in Delhi for a week demanding setting up of the Lokpal, ended his fast on Thursday following talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Talking to the reporters, Hazare said, “The Lokpal issue is still pending. Our chief minister is saying the issue will be solved within six months. The government and the public are not separate entities. It is the duty of the government to do good for the people."

The venue of his protest was the same iconic Ram Lila Maidan, where he had sat on a hunger strike in 2011 demanding that the then government set up a Lokpal to investigate cases of corruption.

Also read: Set up Lokpal at Centre: Anna Hazare begins indefinite hunger strike

Hazare was pressing for setting up of the Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states, besides implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, which has suggested ways to address the agrarian distress.

(With PTI inputs)

