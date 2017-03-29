Working on farm loan waiver: Yogi Adityanath

The Asian Age | News

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 29, 2017
Updated : Mar 29, 2017, 2:00 am IST

The state government apparently is caught in a piquant situation over its promise of loan waiver for farmers.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the oath ceremony of UP MLAs at the Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government is ‘working’ on the various proposals for loan waiver for farmers, as promised during the election campaign.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the Adityanath government assured that finance minister Rajesh Agarwal is regularly holding meetings with various agencies of the government in this regard.

The statement said that in order to bear the burden of loan waiver, the state government was looking at assistance from the transfer-to-state funds from the centre. The state government is also looking to taking loan for the loan waiver scheme and giving the money to banks that write off loans.

The state government apparently is caught in a piquant situation over its promise of loan waiver for farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had repeatedly said during his campaign that the decision in this regard would be taken at the first cabinet meeting of the BJP government.

The UP government is now ten days old but it has not yet held a formal cabinet meeting though the minister have met informally thrice in this period.

The state government is already reeling under the burden of Rs 25,000 crore due to the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.

A senior official in the finance department said on condition of anonymity that the estimated amount of loan waiver was more than Rs 35,000 and the government would have to decide the cut-off date before getting an idea of the exact amount that is to be waived.

