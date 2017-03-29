The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 | Last Update : 04:25 PM IST

India, All India

SC bans sale, registration of non-BS-IV compliant vehicles

PTI
Published : Mar 29, 2017, 3:52 pm IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2017, 3:52 pm IST

A bench of Justices Lokur and Gupta prohibited registration of vehicles which do not meet the BS-IV emission standards from April 1.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday banned the sale and registration of vehicles which are not compliant with BS-IV emission norms from April 1 across the country.

The apex court observed that the "health of the people is far far more important than the commercial interest of automobile manufactures".

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta prohibited registration of any vehicles which do not meet the Bharat Stage-IV emission norm standards from April 1.

The BS-IV emission norms will come into force from April 1, 2017.

The top court had, on Tuesday, reserved its verdict on pleas seeking ban on the sale and registration of BS-III compliant vehicles after April 1.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had earlier submitted data on manufacturing and sale of BS-III vehicles on a monthly basis from January 2016 and told the court that the companies were holding stock of around 8.24 lakh such vehicles including 96,000 commercial vehicles, over 6 lakh two-wheelers and around 40,000 three-wheelers.

The manufacturers had also told the court that they were allowed to sell their stocks with old emission norms when new technology was brought in force on the previous two occasions at the time the industry had switched to BS-II and BS-III in 2005 and 2010.

Tags: bharat stage, society of indian automobile manufacturers, air pollution, technology
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Jadeja, Pujara shine in India's emphatic win over Australia

2

India vs Australia: Good cricket mixed with bad blood makes for fine series

3

MS Dhoni's Aadhar details shared on Twitter, wife Sakshi disappointed

4

Brad Pitt reunited with Angelina Jolie and kids in Cambodia?

5

Spanish woman finds unique animal with three eyes and two heads

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Annual day of silence marks Hindu New Year in Indonesia's Bali

President Donald Trump was recently photographed driving an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and photoshop specialists got to work with really funny memes. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump met truckers recently and netizens put his expression in funny places

A baby spa in Perth lets babies between two days to six months get hydrotherapy and a massage with various health benefits. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These babies getting a spa treatment will make your day

Aydin Buyuktas from Turkey came to the US to experiment with his drone snapping and on-ground photography to produce unbelievable photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Turkish photographer makes mind-bending landscapes using drone snapping

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham