The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 | Last Update : 04:25 PM IST

India, All India

Make your work style transparent, corruption-free: Yogi tells UP police

PTI
Published : Mar 29, 2017, 3:19 pm IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2017, 3:37 pm IST

'The police must establish a direct communication with people and must take cognizance of even the most minor incident,' the UP CM said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked police officials to change the way they work to instil a sense of safety among the public and fear among criminals.

At a review meeting in Lucknow on Tuesday, he also stressed on making the working style of the police transparent and corruption-free.

"The police must establish a direct communication with people and must take cognizance of even the most minor incident," he said.

Adityanath also discussed the incident of attack on some African students in Greater Noida and the crude bomb explosion in Sant Kabir Nagar.

The Chief Minister directed police officials to prepare an elaborate work plan at the earliest and ensure that good policing is put in place. He also laid emphasis on field visits to know the ground reality.

"If the police officials take out some time from their busy schedule and undertake foot patrolling for a few kilometres along with their subordinates, then it will instill a feeling of safety and reassurance among the public,"he said.

If the department incorporates a change in its style of working then it would create fear in the mind of criminals and anti-social elements, the Chief Minister said.

Adityanath also asked police men to "identify the black sheep in their department who are acting in collusion with criminals and anti-social elements", and emphasised on strengthening "internal" discipline between the police officials and subordinates.

The CM directed the police officials to ensure that their homes and offices are clean.

Tags: yogi adityanath, up police, corruption free, transparent
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Jadeja, Pujara shine in India's emphatic win over Australia

2

India vs Australia: Good cricket mixed with bad blood makes for fine series

3

MS Dhoni's Aadhar details shared on Twitter, wife Sakshi disappointed

4

Brad Pitt reunited with Angelina Jolie and kids in Cambodia?

5

Spanish woman finds unique animal with three eyes and two heads

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham