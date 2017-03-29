Kenyan woman slapped in Noida: BJP assures strict action against guilty

Three days after four Nigerian nationals were attacked, an African woman was allegedly thrashed in Greater Noida.

New Delhi: Assuring punishment against the culprits who slapped an African national in Noida, the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) on Wednesday showed concern adding that strict action will be taken against the guilty.

"It's a matter of concern. No such attack is permitted in the country. They are guests and law and order has to be maintained across all levels," Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge), Mahesh Sharma told ANI.

"Let the law department take care of the situation. Whosoever is culprit and guilty should be punished and taken into account," He said.

ADG, Law and Order Daljeet Choudhury while showing disappointment on the unfortunate incident that had happened in the wee hours on Wednesday, assured that police would soon nab the culprits adding the police immediately admitted the African national to the hospital for medical check-up.

"We have already traced the driver of OLA taxi. Now we are trying to identify the persons who did the mischief. We hope that we will be able to nab the culprits very soon," ADG Daljeet told ANI.

He further said, "The police immediately checked into and admitted the victim to the hospital for medical treatment. Now she is absolutely fine."

Three days after four Nigerian nationals were attacked, an African woman was allegedly thrashed in Greater Noida.

The Kenyan national was allegedly pulled out of an auto and beaten up by some youth.

The woman was admitted in Noida's Kailash Hospital and was later discharged.

"There were no visible marks of injury. She has been discharged," Dr Sanil Kapoor, Medical Superintendent, Kailash Hospital said.

Four Nigerian students were allegedly attacked by residents who took out a candle-light march for a 17-year-old boy who had died last week due to suspected drug overdose.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said that the Central Government was taking immediate action and that she had spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi

Adityanath who had assured her of a fair and impartial investigation into this "unfortunate" incident.