India, All India

Government eyes consensus on GST

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 29, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2017, 2:09 am IST

The bills are based on the principle of ‘shared sovereignity’, says Jaitley.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Rajnath Singh, senior leader L.K. Advani, finance minister Arun Jaitley attend the BJP parliamentary party meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Rajnath Singh, senior leader L.K. Advani, finance minister Arun Jaitley attend the BJP parliamentary party meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday asserted that it wants to pass the GST bills through consensus and the bills are based on the principle of “shared sovereignty.” Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, while briefing the BJP’s parliamentary party, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed that the bills were drafted after detailed discussions in the GST council, which comprises all states.

Earlier, the parliamentary party congratulated the PM for the “proactive initiation to set up” the National Commission for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes with constitutional status.

After the meeting, parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar said, “The finance minister briefed the party MPs about all the four Goods and Service (GST) bills in detail and said these legislations are based on the principle of shared sovereignty.”

Mr Jaitley explained the four bills — Central GST, Integrated GST, Union Territory GST and the Compensation Law — to MPs and how these legislations would be beneficial.

Mr Kumar said the government wants to pass these bills through consensus which was also mentioned by the finance minister in his address who also said that the new legislations will usher in a ‘one-nation one-tax’ regime.

Even the PM had earlier said and conveyed to all parties that the government wants to pass GST bill through consensus and these bills will be beneficial for the common man.

Mr Jaitley had introduced the 4 GST bills in Lok Sabha Monday to implement the biggest tax reform since Independence. The bills will come up for discussion on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, to promote FIFA-U17 World Cup, sports minister Vijay Goel has come up with a novel idea. All MPs will be presented with a football by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday. India is hosting for the first time this event with the final of this World Cup being held in Kolkata’s in October.

On Opposition’s charge against the government over the NCSEBC issue, information and broadcasting minister M. Venkaiah Naidu alleged that the Opposition parties were “bent upon” creating controversies over a new body for the backward classes as members of these sections handed out a “drubbing” to them in the UP Assembly polls.

Tags: gst bills, narendra modi, arun jaitley

