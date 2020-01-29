Screening of coronavirus stepped up in Kolkata

It has procured 10 infrared thermal scanners, which will be used in examining the officers and crew members.

After the airports, the ports in the country have also swung into tackling novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Kolkata: After the airports, the ports in the country have also swung into tackling novel coronavirus (nCoV). The Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) has decided to screen all incoming vessels to the city for prevention of infection from the nCoV. It has procured 10 infrared thermal scanners, which will be used in examining the officers and crew members of the vessels following the shipping ministry’s instructions.

KoPT spokesperson Sanjoy Kumar Mukherjee on Tuesday said, “All incoming foreign vessels will be screened. Paramedics and other staff with the handheld thermal scanner would screen officers and crew members on-board. Shore leave passes would be issued to the officers and crew members on-board the vessel, only if they do not show any symptom of coronavirus infection.”

He elaborated, “This exercise is to be carried out at Kolkata Dock System, Budge Budge and at Haldia Dock Complex. 10 Infrared thermal scanners already procured, also personal protective equipment (PPE) comprising cap, mask, goggles, gown, gloves and shoe cover already procured.”