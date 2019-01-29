We will cremate body, bury ashes: Jaya Jaitly on George Fernandes

Fernandes had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for a long time and was down with swine flu for the last few days as well.

The last rites of Fernandes, who passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 88, will be performed on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The body of former Defence Minister George Fernandes will be cremated while his ashes will be buried, said social activist and former Samata Party president Jaya Jaitly on Tuesday.

"He (Fernandes) had earlier expressed his wish to be cremated, but during his last days, he said he wanted to be buried. So, we will cremate the body and bury the ashes, to fulfil both his wishes," Jaitly told media here.

The last rites of Fernandes, who passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 88, will be performed on Wednesday, Jaitly said.

"We are waiting for his son, who lives in the US. His last rites will be performed tomorrow. His body will be embalmed and put at his residence," she said.

Fernandes had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for a long time and was down with swine flu for the last few days as well.

He was the Defence Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government when the Kargil War broke out between India and Pakistan in 1999, and India conducted its nuclear tests at Pokhran (1998). Besides that, he also held several ministerial portfolios including communications, industry and railways.