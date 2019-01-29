Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

India

Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Fernandes

PTI
Published : Jan 29, 2019, 10:13 am IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2019, 10:13 am IST

Fernandes was the defence minister in the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the demise of former defence minister George Fernandes.

"I'm sorry to hear about the passing away of former Parliamentarian & Union Minister, George Fernandes Ji. My condolences to his family and friends in this time of grief," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Fernandes was suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Recently, he contracted swine flu, family sources said. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also condoled the demise of the former minister

"My condolences on the passing away of former Union Minister, Sh George Fernandes. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Fernandes was the defence minister in the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

