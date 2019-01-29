Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

On his Goa visit, Rahul meets Manohar Parrikar after 'Rafale secrets' tweet

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 29, 2019, 12:55 pm IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2019, 1:04 pm IST

Cong claims to have audio recording of Goa minister quoting Parrikar as saying that files related to the Rafale were in his bedroom'.

Rahul Gandhi is in Goa on a personal vacation with his mother Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Panaji: Congress president Rahul Gandhi met Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar in Goa on Tuesday. Gandhi was seen walking in to the chief minister's office in Panaji. 

This meeting comes after Gandhi alleged that the audio recordings which are in Parrikar’s possession related to Rafale jet deal were authentic and that Parrikar was using the “explosive secrets” as a bargaining chips to retain his seat.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, “30 days since the Goa Audio Tapes on RAFALE were released. No FIR or enquiry ordered. No action against the Minister either! It’s obvious that the tapes are authentic & that Goa CM, Parrikar, is in possession of explosive RAFALE secrets, that give him power over the PM.”

The Congress has claimed to have an audio recording of a Goa minister quoting Manohar Parrikar as saying that files related to the Rafale jet deal were "in his bedroom".  

Parrikar, who was defence minister before becoming Goa CM in 2017, had tweeted that the audio clip was a "desperate attempt to fabricate facts".

Manohar Parrikar was defence minister when the deal for 36 Rafale jets was signed between India and France. 

In recent months, he has been severely unwell with a pancreatic condition, which has spurred opposition calls for his replacement as chief minister.

