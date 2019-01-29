Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 | Last Update : 02:14 AM IST

Decide on Ayodhya issue fast, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prasad qualified his views with the remark that he spoke as a citizen and not as the law minister.

Patna: Union minister for law and justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday disapprove of the slow pace of hearing on the Ayodhya title suit in the Supreme Court, and appealed to it for an “expeditious decision” as had been done in the matters related to adultery and Sabar-imala temple.

Mr Prasad qualified his views with the remark that he spoke as a citizen and not as the law minister. His remarks came a day after the apex court Sunday cancelled the January 29 hearing in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute case as one member of the five-jud-ge Constitution bench would not be available.

Mr Prasad cited examples of expeditious decisions on the entry of women into Sabrimala temple in Kerala, the adultery law, social and cultural activists being dubbed urban Naxals and the intervention in the political turmoil in Karnataka, and wondered why the apex court could not come out with a mechanism to decide the Ayodhya petition. “It is the wish of the people of the country that a Ram temple be built at Ayodhya. Our PM and our party president have also made it clear that this will take place within the constitutional framework,” he told reporters here.

Tags: ravi shankar prasad, ayodhya issue

