Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 | Last Update : 02:18 PM IST

India, All India

Centre seeks SC’s nod to transfer Ayodhya land to Ram temple trust

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 29, 2019, 11:06 am IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2019, 11:09 am IST

The land that the government wants to allot to the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas is part o the 67 acres that the Centre had acquired in 1993.

On Sunday, the top court issued a native deferring the hearing of the Ayodhya title suit case which was to begin on Tuesday following the non-availability of one of the five judges on the constitution bench. (Photo: File)
 On Sunday, the top court issued a native deferring the hearing of the Ayodhya title suit case which was to begin on Tuesday following the non-availability of one of the five judges on the constitution bench. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Centre filed an application in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking permission to alienate a portion of the disputed land in the Ram temple-Babri mosque dispute to Ram Janambhoomi Nyas.

In 1993, the Centre had acquired 67 acres of land around the disputed site saying it was related to the dispute. The SC had upheld the acquisition in 1994 and ordered that this land shall remain with the Central government and shall not be released in anyone’s favour until the dispute is decided.

Now, Centre seeks direction to release 67 acres acquired land out of which 0.313 acres is disputed land. 

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas is a trust formed by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On Sunday, the top court issued a native deferring the hearing of the Ayodhya title suit case which was to begin on Tuesday following the non-availability of one of the five judges on the constitution bench.

Tags: supreme court, ram temple, ayodhya dispute, vhp
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha: Don't force kids to 'fulfil' your 'unfulfilled' dreams

The last rites of Fernandes, who passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 88, will be performed on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

We will cremate body, bury ashes: Jaya Jaitly on George Fernandes

Rahul Gandhi is in Goa on a personal vacation with his mother Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

On his Goa visit, Rahul meets Manohar Parrikar after 'Rafale secrets' tweet

Following the controversy, a war of words had erupted between the Congress and the BJP after the former claimed that Rafale deal file was lying in Parrikar’s bedroom. (Representational Image)

‘Will file complaint in Rafale audio tape case if Cong directs’: Girish Chodankar

MOST POPULAR

1

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

2

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

3

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

4

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

5

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham