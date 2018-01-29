The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jan 29, 2018 | Last Update : 09:04 AM IST

India, All India

Secunderabad: 42-yr-old techie suffering from depression jumps off 3rd floor

PTI
Published : Jan 29, 2018, 8:10 am IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2018, 8:11 am IST

The software professional who had returned from the United States, was under mental stress and depression since 2004 following an accident.

A video footage of the incident showed Mr Kumar jumping from the window of his apartment and falling onto the ground. (Representational Image)
 A video footage of the incident showed Mr Kumar jumping from the window of his apartment and falling onto the ground. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad:  A 42-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from his third floor apartment in Secunderabad, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 3:45 pm on Saturday.

K Ravi Kumar, software professional who had returned from the United States, was under mental stress and depression since 2004 following an accident and was jobless, Karkhana Police Station Inspector B Janaiah said.

"He used to quarrel with his wife who worked at a shop. The couple does not have children. Yesterday morning too they had a quarrel after which she left for work. In the afternoon he jumped from the sliding window of his apartment and suffered grievous injuries to his head, hands and legs," the Inspector said.

A video footage of the incident showed Mr Kumar jumping from the window of his apartment and falling onto the ground.

Officials said that some local residents might have captured the video while the man was jumping.

Mr Kumar was shifted to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries there, said Mr Janaiah, adding that it looked like a case of suicide due to depression, as per preliminary investigations.

The official said that no suicide note had been found.

Tags: suicide, software professional, depression, mental stress
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

