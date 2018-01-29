PDP-BJP rule brought about positive changes in the Valley: Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti said, 'Had we rejected people's mandate just because it is BJP, I do not understand what face we would have shown to the people.'

Accusing the previous UPA government of stalling talks between 2004 to 2014, J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti said 'be it dialogues or working level facilities or other areas, everything was left hanging, just at the point it was left earlier.' (Photo: PTI)

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said positive changes have taken place during the rule of the People's Democratic Party (PDP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Accusing the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of stalling talks between 2004 to 2014, she said "be it dialogues or working level facilities or other areas, everything was left hanging, just at the point it was left earlier."

"Then Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's government came to power and we formed an alliance with them. I am happy we did that. People tell me of the pleasant change in atmosphere here," she added.

Mufti said, "Had we rejected people's mandate just because it is the BJP, I do not understand what face we would have shown to the people."