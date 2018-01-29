The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 29, 2018 | Last Update : 09:07 PM IST

India, All India

PDP-BJP rule brought about positive changes in the Valley: Mehbooba Mufti

ANI
Published : Jan 29, 2018, 4:51 pm IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2018, 4:51 pm IST

Mufti said, 'Had we rejected people's mandate just because it is BJP, I do not understand what face we would have shown to the people.'

Accusing the previous UPA government of stalling talks between 2004 to 2014, J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti said 'be it dialogues or working level facilities or other areas, everything was left hanging, just at the point it was left earlier.' (Photo: PTI)
 Accusing the previous UPA government of stalling talks between 2004 to 2014, J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti said 'be it dialogues or working level facilities or other areas, everything was left hanging, just at the point it was left earlier.' (Photo: PTI)

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said positive changes have taken place during the rule of the People's Democratic Party (PDP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Accusing the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of stalling talks between 2004 to 2014, she said "be it dialogues or working level facilities or other areas, everything was left hanging, just at the point it was left earlier."

"Then Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's government came to power and we formed an alliance with them. I am happy we did that. People tell me of the pleasant change in atmosphere here," she added.

Also read: J&K: 2 killed, 9 injured after Army opens fire at violent crowd in Shopian

Mufti said, "Had we rejected people's mandate just because it is the BJP, I do not understand what face we would have shown to the people."  

Tags: mehbooba mufti, pdp-bjp, narendra modi
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

Synology Diskstation DS918+ review: A powerful, easy-to-use server for home, office

2

Colonel Gaddafi had almost purchased Manchester United

3

Trump in London: Tweets from bed, popular in UK, eats burgers at times

4

Woman misses own wedding, gets dumped by furious new husband

5

Rajasthan: 'Chariot bride' challenges patriarchy by taking groom's place

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham