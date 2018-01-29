The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jan 29, 2018 | Last Update : 09:06 PM IST

India, All India

After PM, Kovind hopes Parliament will pass triple talaq bill

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 29, 2018, 11:29 am IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2018, 4:43 pm IST

The President said 2018 is important year for realising dream of new India. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
  The President said 2018 is important year for realising dream of new India. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, on Monday, said he hopes the Parliament will soon pass the bill to ban instant triple talaq.

The President was addressing the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament marking the start of the Budget session.

In his maiden address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, the President said 2018 is important year for realising dream of new India.

Read: PM asks all parties to help pass triple talaq bill as New Year gift to Muslim women

President Kovind said that the Government is keen on reducing economic disparity.

The President said the work has started to connect villages with Broadband connectivity. “2.5 lakh Panchayats have already been connected so far,” President Kovind said.

Pitching for Swachh Bharat mission, the President said, “It is our duty that when we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in 2019 we pay tribute to him by making our country completely clean.”

Lauding the achievements of the Government, President Ram Nath Kovind said, “Parliament has approved a bill granting working woman paid maternity leave of 26 weeks.”

He said 2.70 lakh Common Service Centers have been set up across the nation which will provide digital service at low rates for various services even in the far off remote areas.

President Kovind said that the Government is committed to double the income of farmers by the year 2022.

Also read: President Kovind bids for simultaneous polls for Parliament, state assemblies

The President said to bring everyone closer to development, work under 'Pradhanmantri Gram Sadak Yojana' is being done speedily. “In 2014 only 56 per cent villages were connected to roads, today more than 82 per cent villages have road connectivity with the majority being in remote areas,” he said.

President Kovind said, “Our nation is the youngest nation. My Government started Start Up India, Stand Up India, Skill India and Pradhanmantri Mudra Yojana to help the youth of the country to realise their dreams and make them self employed.”

President Kovind said that the Government has increased minimum wage of labourers by more than 40 per cent.

“It's a matter of pride for us that UNESCO recognised Kumbh Mela as 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'. UNESCO also designated Ahmedabad as 'Heritage City'. Chennai was included in the list of Creative Cities by UNESCO.” President Ram Nath Kovind said.

The President said that Aadhaar has helped in securing the rights of the poor by eliminating middlemen. “With help of Aadhaar, facilities are reaching poor beneficiaries directly without involvement of middlemen. Digital transactions are being done for over 400 policies of present govt. This has saved over Rs 57,000 Crore from going into wrong hands,” he said.

The President said after Independence while only 76 Airports were connected to Commercial flights, under 'Udaan' 56 Airports and 31 Helipads are being connected to commercial flights within 15 months only.

The President appreciated the soldiers and offered condolences to those who lost their lives in action. “Jammu and Kashmir Police, defence and paramilitary forces are working together to fight terrorism in J&K,” he said.

Tags: ramnath kovind, budget session, parliament, budget 2018
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

