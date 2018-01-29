The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 29, 2018 | Last Update : 09:06 PM IST

India, All India

AAP MLAs' disqualification: Delhi HC shifts plea to division bench

PTI
Published : Jan 29, 2018, 5:40 pm IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2018, 5:55 pm IST

The court also extended its Jan 24 order restraining the EC from issuing any notification announcing by-elections.

The petitions were filed by eight AAP MLAs challenging the Centre's notification, disqualifying 20 of them for holding office of profit. (Photo: PTI)
 The petitions were filed by eight AAP MLAs challenging the Centre's notification, disqualifying 20 of them for holding office of profit. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday transferred to a division bench the pleas of AAP MLAs, seeking quashing of their disqualification from the Delhi Assembly for holding office of profit.

Single judge bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru fixed the matter before the Acting Chief Justice for Tuesday, who may either set up or refer it to an existing division bench.

The court also extended its January 24 order restraining the Election Commission (EC) from issuing any notification announcing by-elections to fill vacancies of the 20 Assembly seats, MLAs of which have been disqualified.

The court's direction came after advocate Prashant Patel, on whose plea the poll panel had recommended disqualification of the AAP legislators to which the President gave his nod, moved an application seeking transfer of the matter to a division bench.

Read: AAP 'office of profit' row: HC asks EC to not announce bypolls till Jan 29

The petitions were filed by eight AAP MLAs challenging the Centre's notification, disqualifying 20 of them for holding office of profit.

The high court had on January 24 refused to stay the Centre's notification disqualifying the MLAs for holding office of profit but restrained the EC from taking any "precipitate measures" like announcing dates for by-polls.

Also read: President gives nod to EC recommendation disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs

The high court had earlier summoned the entire records pertaining to the proceedings leading to the recommendation of the EC for 20 MLAs' disqualification which received the presidential assent on January 20.

Tags: delhi high court, election commission, aam aadmi party, office of profit, aap mla
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Synology Diskstation DS918+ review: A powerful, easy-to-use server for home, office

2

Colonel Gaddafi had almost purchased Manchester United

3

Trump in London: Tweets from bed, popular in UK, eats burgers at times

4

Woman misses own wedding, gets dumped by furious new husband

5

Rajasthan: 'Chariot bride' challenges patriarchy by taking groom's place

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham