The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 29, 2018 | Last Update : 09:06 PM IST

India, All India

32-yr-old techie dies after falling off Chennai airport flyover

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 29, 2018, 2:19 pm IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2018, 2:19 pm IST

Chaitanya Vuyuru employed at an IT company in Bengaluru died after falling off from a bridge at Chennai airport around 6:30 am on Monday.

32-year-old Chaitanya Vuyuru the departure bridge near gate number 4 of the domestic terminal at Chennai airport and died. (Photo: File | Representational)
 32-year-old Chaitanya Vuyuru the departure bridge near gate number 4 of the domestic terminal at Chennai airport and died. (Photo: File | Representational)

Chennai: A man fell to his death from a bridge at the Chennai airport, police and airport officials said.

The man fell from the departure bridge near gate number 4 of the domestic terminal and died, they said.

According to a report in The Times of India, the man has been identified as 32-year-old Chaitanya Vuyuru of Vijayawada and was employed at an IT company in Bengaluru died after falling off from a bridge at the Chennai Airport around 6:30 am on Monday.

The report quoted witnesses informing the police that Chaitanya had been sitting on the railing of the flyover and had fallen off from there. Footages from the CCTV cameras showed that the man was either trying to take a selfie or talking to someone sitting on the railing. The flyover is used for dropping passengers at the domestic and international departure terminals.

Police were checking if it was a case of suicide or an accidental fall from the bridge. According to reports, Chaitanya had suffered multiple fractures on his skull.

The man was not carrying any bag and he didn't have any air ticket.

"He may have an e-ticket in his mobile. But his Apple iPhone was damaged in the incident. Another phone he carried was malfunctioning after the fall from a 10-foot high flyover," a TOI report quoted a police officer as saying.

Police recovered an identity card from him and contacted his father, Janardhana Rao. "Rao and his family members are rushing to Chennai from Vijayawada. We don't know why Chaitanya came to Chennai."

According to reports, the airport police has registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the CrPC. Further investigations are on.

Tags: andhra techie, chennai airport, techie falls off bridge, chaitanya vuyuru
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Synology Diskstation DS918+ review: A powerful, easy-to-use server for home, office

2

Colonel Gaddafi had almost purchased Manchester United

3

Trump in London: Tweets from bed, popular in UK, eats burgers at times

4

Woman misses own wedding, gets dumped by furious new husband

5

Rajasthan: 'Chariot bride' challenges patriarchy by taking groom's place

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

There are numerous talking points at the Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry, held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Grammys 2018: Music stars win big, make statements with dress, acts

The international Customs Day was held in Mumbai on Saturday, where several Bollywood stars dazzled. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars showcase their grooves at the International Customs Day

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: B-town celebs Amitabh, Sushmita and Shraddha spotted

Bollywood stars turned up for the screening of 'Padmaavat' held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars lend their support to Padmaavat team at special screening

With the film releasing on Thursday, the team of 'Padmaavat' held screenings, where Bollywood stars were snapped. (Photo: Viral BhayanI)

Movie time: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, others watch Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat

Shah Rukh Khan was among the three global stars who were honoured with Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum held in Davos on Monday. (Photos: AP)

SRK receives Crystal Award at WEF in Davos; John, Blanchett also honoured

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham