The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 29, 2017 | Last Update : 04:21 PM IST

India, All India

Won't reconsider quitting Cong, it's about 'self respect, pride': S M Krishna

PTI
Published : Jan 29, 2017, 3:06 pm IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2017, 3:06 pm IST

'With pain and anguish, I have decided to quit the Congress,' said the 84-year-old leader, who gave 46 years to the party.

Former Congress leader S M Krishna. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Former Congress leader S M Krishna. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bengaluru: Having decided to end his nearly five decades old association with the Congress, former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna on Sunday said the party is in a "state of confusion" on whether it needs mass leaders or not even as he made it clear that he would not reconsider his decision to quit as it was about his "self respect" and "pride".

He, however, made it clear that he was not retiring from active politics.

"With pain and anguish, I have decided to quit the Congress," 84-year-old Krishna said.

"A situation has now come wherein I have to leave the home in which I resided peacefully for the last 46 years," the former External Affairs Minister, who had maintained a low profile for the last two years, told reporters in Bengaluru.

Krishna declined to spell out the next step, saying he had not yet decided on it but said he had no plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as was being speculated in the media.

Noting that the Congress had given "everything" to him, Krishna said, "I have seen both good and bad and tasted sweetness and bitterness but my loyalty to the party has always been steadfast.

"But it now seems the Congress is in a confusion whether it needs mass leaders or not. Just managing the situation seems to be good enough," he said.

Krishna said he had been haunted by the "question as to how appropriate it was to sideline a loyal Congress worker keeping the age as a factor for it."

"Age is a question of mental attitude," he said, adding "a politician never retires, he only fades away."

He said the Congress central leaders tried to persuade him to reconsider his decision but he made it plain to them that he stood by it.

"I reminded the leadership that I am still in existence," he said on a sarcastic note, adding, they said they took note of it.

Krishna made no secret of his unhappiness over the way he had to step down as Minister for External Affairs in 2012 just days before a major ministry revamp, indicating that he expected a 'graceful' exit.

"2012 onwards there is a way of getting rid of a political leader. The Congress should learn the art of being graceful. They could have told me that we are thinking of some

drastic step. It would have been a graceful exit," he said in reply to a query about when his "disillusionment" started.

Asked about his next step, Krishna said, "I am not going to spell out what my future plan is. All that I am reiterating is that I am quitting Congress."

He said: "This is a decision which I have taken without consulting anyone except my wife. What my next step will be, I will have to ponder, contemplate, introspect and look around and take a decision."

He also said he was not retiring from politics, adding, "the word retirement is not in my dictionary.”

Tags: s m krishna, congress
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Raees closing in on 100 crores, Kaabil striving hard to keep up on Day 4

2

Get inspired from Tendulkar to do wonders in life: Modi tells students

3

In pics: India warm up ahead of second T20 against England

4

Twitter troll asks Anurag Kashyap to 'stop sleeping with KJo', latter loses cool

5

Woman does wedding photoshoot with pizza as husband

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham