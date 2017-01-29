Observe 2-minute silence tomorrow for martyrs, Modi on Mann Ki Baat

EC on Saturday gave its go ahead to Modi’s monthly radio address despite the Mode Code of Conduct being in place.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 28th edition of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

Modi said that on January 30 each year, the country observe the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He said that on January 30, two minutes of silence should be observed in honour of Gandhi and other freedom fighters who died fighting for the country's freedom.

Modi urged the youth of India to share stories of martyred jawans on social media and publicise their great deeds. He congratulated the families of those jawans who won gallantry awards on Republic Day.

It was earlier reported that Modi would speak on upcoming examinations in this edition of Mann Ki Baat.

The Election Commission on Saturday gave its go ahead to Modi’s monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address despite the Mode Code of Conduct being in place, but slammed some government departments like the ministries of finance and defence and the Niti Ayog for failing to seek its permission before holding similar decisions, which can affect the level-playing field during Assembly polls in five states.

Specifically mentioning the finance ministry, Niti Aayog and defence ministry, the EC said they “failed” to refer important matters to it, despite the poll code being in effect. The poll code came into force on January 4 and will last till the polls are over.

In the previous edition of the radio address, Modi lauded the national cricket team and the junior hockey side for their recent successes, saying that their performances have done the country proud.

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address to the nation, Modi appreciated the sporting success that India has achieved in the past fortnight during which the cricket team routed England 4-0 in a Test series while the junior hockey team became world champion.

He also unveiled a number of award schemes, to push digitisation initiative of the government.