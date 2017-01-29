The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 29, 2017 | Last Update : 11:25 AM IST

India, All India

BJP govt will follow constitutional norms to build Ram Mandir: Amit Shah

ANI
Published : Jan 29, 2017, 10:46 am IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2017, 10:50 am IST

Shah asserted that there is no difference between building Ram Mandir and development.

BJP President Amit Shah addresses during the party manifesto release for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in Lucknow on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP President Amit Shah addresses during the party manifesto release for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in Lucknow on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah has said that they will try to build Ram temple in Ayodhya according to the constitutional norms.

"The government under BJP rule will follow constitutional norms and build Ram Mandir in UP. By winning more than 300 seats in UP, the BJP would form the government," he said.

Shah asserted that there is no difference between building Ram Mandir and development.

Days after declaring that a "grand" temple will be built in Ayodhya if BJP gets majority, state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya sought on Friday to make amends, saying it would be built after Supreme Court's order but Uttar Pradesh will see 'Ram Rajya' if his party wrests power.

"Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya only after the order of the Supreme Court, but 'Ram Rajya' will soon prevail in the state with the party sweeping the UP assembly polls," Maurya said.

Shah today released the party's manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which will be held in seven phases from February 11.

While releasing the manifesto, called 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' (Pledge for People's Welfare), the BJP president said the party will form government in Uttar Pradesh with a two-thirds majority.

As parties brace for assembly elections in seven states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat in 2017, the Supreme Court earlier ruled that "religion, race, caste, community or language would not be allowed to play any role in the electoral process" and that election of a candidate would be declared null and void if an appeal is made to seek votes on these considerations.

Tags: bjp, amit shah, ram temple, up elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman does wedding photoshoot with pizza as husband

2

Don't make friends in Bollywood, says Kangana Ranaut

3

Australian Open: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal bid to add another chapter to captivating rivalry

4

Watch: Bondage sex in desi Maaya web series is both tempting and enlightening!

5

Film industry vociferously raises voice against attack on Bhansali in Jaipur

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham